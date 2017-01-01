Pearl Jam Summer 2018 European tour tickets on sale now

Pearl Jam will embark on a fourteen-date European tour in June and July of 2018 including two shows at the O2 Arena June 18th and 19th.
October 22, 2015 officially marked 25 years of Pearl Jam performing live. Ten studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful -- with over 85 million albums sold worldwide and a 2017 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The band’s summer tour kicks off on June 12th in Amsterdam, NL and wraps up on July 14th in Lisbon, PT. This tour marks the band’s first performance in Rome since 1996 and first ever concerts in Padova, IT and Kraków, PL.
Tickets on sale from 10am today December 8th through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK Pearl Jam’s full European tour dates are as follows:
June
Tues 12th AMSTERDAM NL, Ziggo Dome
Fri 15th LANDGRAAF NL, Pinkpop Festival
Mon 18th LONDON, O2 Arena
Tues 19th LONDON, O2 Arena
Fri 22nd MILAN IT, I-Days Fetsival
Sun 24th PADOVA IT, Stadio Euganeo
Tues 26th ROME IT, Stadio Olimpico
July
Sun 1st PRAGUE CZ, O2 Arena
Tues 3rd KRAK&Ocute;W PL, Tauron Arena Kraków
Thurs 5th BERLIN DE, Waldbühne
Sat 7th WERCHTER BE, Rock Werchter Festival
Tues 10th BACELONA ES, Palau St. Jordi
Thurs 12th MADRID ES, Mad Cool Festival
Tues 24th LISBON PT, NOS Alive Festival
In celebration of Pearl Jam's legendary, sold out performances at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs historic World Series championship season, Pearl Jam recently released documentary film Let’s Play Two and accompanying soundtrack album. Full details at www.letsplaytwofilm.com.