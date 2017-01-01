Nick and Aaron Carter put feud behind them by sharing some Twitter love

Nick and Aaron Carter put their feud behind them on Thursday (07Dec17), after the Backstreet Boys star reached out to wish his younger brother a happy birthday.

Aaron and his twin sister Angel turned 30 on Thursday, and Nick was quick to offer his birthday wishes, tweeting: "Happy birthday to my baby brother and sister @angelcarter and @aaroncarter."

Following the message, Aaron didn't wait to respond, writing in reply: "You’re an awesome person bro! I’m always in your corner."

Their exchange on the social media site comes after months of feuding, when Nick tweeted that he was there for Aaron after he was arrested on charges of marijuana and driving under the influence.

"To my brother: I love u (sic) no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn’t always easy, (but) we’re all here for you," Nick wrote back in July (17).

However, unimpressed by the message, Aaron responded: "If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?"

But now it seems Aaron is in the right headspace to get back on track with Nick, after he completed a stint in rehab in October. During his time in the rehabilitation centre, at which he battled his addictions to prescription painkillers and cosmetic surgery, Aaron gained weight, got healthy and began working on new music.

He's releasing his new single Don't Say Goodbye on Friday, taken from his upcoming album LoVe, and said in a press release of his new musical offerings: "If there is one lesson I've learned this year, it is to not dwell on the past, but to live for the future and I am so excited for what the new year will bring my musical career and my life."