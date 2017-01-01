Fifth Harmony star lands dream Christmas duet with Leona Lewis

Christmas has come early for Fifth Harmony star Dinah Jane after scoring her dream duet with British singer Leona Lewis.

The two ladies surprised fans on Thursday (07Dec17) by unveiling their Christmas Medley, alongside a black-and-white video of the pair recording the tune in the studio, which was decorated with Christmas lights.

"I'm soo (sic) excited to share this with you guys!" Leona posted on Twitter. "@dinahjane97 and I wanted to do something special for all of you this Christmas. You're the reason we get to do what we love and we put our hearts into recording this song. Merry Christmas, we love you guys."

Dinah also shared her joy at having worked with Leona in a series of lengthy tweets, explaining how she had admired Leona since she won the U.K.'s The X Factor in 2006 - six years before Fifth Harmony was formed on the U.S. version of the talent show.

"As a little girl, I've always looked up to empowering female vocal artists such as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Carrie Underwood, Beyonce & Leona Lewis!" the 20-year-old began. "What a humbling experience this is for me I tell you."

Explaining how the collaboration came about, she continued, "I'm so grateful for those of you who have followed me throughout my journey & to those who made this dream collab (sic) come to life! I was just scrolling through Twitter one day and I came across a tweet saying 'Dinah & Leona need to do a song together' and Leona had faved it (sic)! I was freaking out to my mom like, 'WHAT DOES THIS MEAN MOM!?! Is this a Green Light!?'"

The two artists eventually got together and Dinah's dream duet was born.

"The 11 yr (year) old me in me is totally fan-girling (sic) at this point !!" she gushed. "This is the best Christmas gift I've ever received! Thank you to the fans & thank you Ms. Lewis for making my dreams come true! With that being said, enjoy this special medley we created for you this Christmas!"