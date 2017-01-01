Eminem provides answer to 2 Chainz song snub in new Elton John interview

Rapper Eminem has offered insight into his creative process, explaining why he trashed a new song he cut with 2 Chainz.

Hip-hop star 2 Chainz expressed his dissatisfaction on social media by posting an angry-faced emoji when the tune he recorded with Eminem back in July (17) didn't feature on the track list for new album Revival the Without Me star released on Tuesday (05Dec17).

Some fans suspected a feud may be simmering between the pair, but The Monster hitmaker has now explained he simply can't put a track he isn't raving about on his albums.

"You’re not going to hit it every single time, and that’s why, when I record an album, I do probably close to 50 songs," he tells Elton John in a new Interview magazine chat. "Each song I record has to get better. If it’s not better than the last song that I made, it’ll usually linger for a couple of months, and then it’ll be put on the back burner, and then there’ll be another song that I do, and then it often doesn’t make it on the album."

Eminem went on to admit the vision for a song he imagines in his head often doesn't sound as good to him when it's recorded and played back.

"With every song, all the elements have to work," he shares. "First, the beat has to be great - you start there. You start with the music, and then the ideas follow. Then you start thinking of rhymes, and then you record it, and sometimes - this happens to me a lot - it doesn’t come out as good as it did in my head when I first wrote it."

"I get excited, and then I get it in there and hear it, and I’m like, 'Oh my God, this is f**king terrible'." he details.

Eminem boasts appearances from other superstar musicians like Beyonce, Pink, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys on Revival, which is slated to reach listeners on 15 December (17).