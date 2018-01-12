NEWS Camila Cabello to release self-titled full-length debut in January Newsdesk Share with :







Multiplatinum global superstar Camila Cabello will release her self-titled full-length debut, “Camila” [SYCO/Epic Records], on January 12, 2018. Pre-order here and immediately unlock instant grat downloads of “Never Be The Same” and “Real Friends”. Earlier this week, Camila personally announced the title and release date and revealed the cover art on Instagram. The post rapidly cracked 1 million “likes,” while the hashtag #CAMILAoutJanuary12 exploded as a Twitter trending topic, soaring to #2 on the worldwide and UK trending charts.



A powerful, passionate, and personal journey for the singer, “Camila” represents a major milestone. She describes it as “the soundtrack to the past year of my life,” inviting listeners closer than ever before.



The album features the international mega-hit “Havana” [feat. Young Thug], which stands out as the biggest smash of her career to date. Total Spotify streams of the song have surpassed 410 million, making Camila the “4th most streamed artist in the world", while the music video has received over 306 million YouTube/VEVO views. It is currently spending its fifth week at #1 in the UK, making Camila the longest running female #1 since Adele’s “Someone Like You” in 2011.



Last month, Camila gave a show-stopping performing of “Havana” at the MTV EMAs where she also picked up the award for Best Pop. Just last week, Camila was named as Billboard’s 2017 Breakthrough Artist at their annual Women in Music awards ceremony.



Find Camila online at:

Twitter: @Camila_Cabello

Instagram: @Camila_Cabello

Facebook: @97camilacabello

Snapchat: CamilaCabello

