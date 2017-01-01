John Mayer thanks fans for support following appendix surgery

John Mayer has thanked his fans for their support following his emergency appendectomy on Tuesday (05Dec17).

The Daughters singer was taken to a hospital in New Orleans early on Tuesday to undergo an operation to remove his appendix, and his shows with Dead & Company were subsequently postponed.

The 40-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologise for the delayed shows and to thank his fans for their supportive messages.

"Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets," he wrote. "I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly."

He also took a selfie in the mirror of a bathroom and shared the picture, in which he is wearing a hospital gown and medical bracelet, on Instagram with the humorous caption, "Still got it".

John returned to Twitter and hinted that he was heavily medicated by writing, "I’m a warm, pilled-out froggy, whizzing my golf cart around the internet, doffing my wool cap to everyone I pass. beep beep hellllloo electric guitars let me get a look at you."

He also tweeted a series of love heart emojis to Matt Mangano from the Zac Brown Band after the bassist wrote to him: "Sorry to hear about your Appendix @JohnMayer. I just hope nothing happens to your Bibliography."

John was set to perform with Dead & Company, a Grateful Dead spin-off band, in New Orleans on Tuesday night before he fell ill. That show was postponed, as well as their gigs in Orlando and Sunrise in Florida this week.