Rak-Su and Big Shaq joins the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

The UK’s biggest Christmas party just got even bigger! This morning on Capital London Breakfast, Roman Kemp revealed that Big Shaq has joined the line-up for night two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (Sunday December 10th). The announcement follows the news that Rak-Su will play night one of the Ball (Saturday December 9th), which the X Factor winners revealed on Tuesday’s Capital Breakfast Show.
London rapper and comedian Big Shaq will perform for 16,000 Capital listeners on night two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola. The grime sensation is responsible for the massive viral hit ‘Mans Not Hot’, which has racked up over 92 million views on YouTube. One of the hottest breakthrough acts of the year, Big Shaq’s appearance at the Ball will be unmissable.
Fresh from being crowned winners of The X Factor 2017, Rak-Su are currently flying high at the top of the iTunes chart with ‘Dimelo (feat. Wyclef Jean & Naughty Boy)’. After wowing millions of fans week after week on the show, they’re sure to raise the roof of London’s O2 on night one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.
With just two days to go before the UK’s biggest Christmas party, the only way to get tickets to the sold out ball is to tune into Capital for ticket giveaways.
The line-up for night one, Saturday December 9th, is: Sam Smith, Major Lazer, Rita Ora, Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Craig David, James Arthur, Jonas Blue, Jax Jones, Yungen, Anne-Marie and Rak-Su.
The line-up for night two, Sunday December 10th, is: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, Liam Payne, The Script, Louisa Johnson, Matt Terry, Sigala, James Hype, Mabel, Stefflon Don and Big Shaq.
Now in its tenth year, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is always a sell-out event. Last year, more than 30,000 fans flocked to London’s O2 Arena to see performances from global stars including Calvin Harris, Little Mix and Martin Garrix.
