Ariana Grande's mum caught up in California wildfire chaos

Ariana Grande's family members have been caught up in the latest Los Angeles wildfire evacuations.

The singer took to social media on Wednesday to send her thoughts and prayers to those affected by the blazes, which are raging out of control in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, while her mother, Joan, revealed she had evacuated her home.

"For the first time in my life I had to evacuate my home...," she wrote. "My heart is breaking for all the Californians so sadly affected by the fires."

Ariana then added: "Mom and her pups were evacuated this am (morning) and are safe. My pups and I are in the clear so far where we are (sic). Praying for the planet and for the people/animals whose homes are being destroyed. Please be safe everybody."

She then posted a photo of a firefighter battling the flames, and added the caption: "Thank you to the brave fighters who are working endlessly to put a stop to this and who are helping people evacuate safely."

The singer's brother Frankie also took to social media to assure fans and friends the family was safe, tweeting: "We are out & safe. Thank you to @LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) for getting us up & alerting us to the evacuation so early & efficiently.

"My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by these fires. I pray all our homes & families continue to be safe as the fires rage on."

The three major fires are the Skirball Fire, which has burned at least 125 acres in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Bel Air, the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley, which has burned through over 11,000 acres, forcing over 150,000 people to evacuate their homes, and the Ventura County fire which has destroyed more than 55,000 acres.

Earlier on Wednesday, soul man Lionel Richie axed his show in Las Vegas so he could help family members evacuate.