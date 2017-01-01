2 Chainz expresses dissatisfaction at Eminem snub

Rapper 2 Chainz has hinted he is annoyed his collaboration with Eminem failed to make the final cut for his upcoming Revival album.

The I'm Different hitmaker previously spilled some details about a song he recorded with the reclusive hip-hop star back in July (17), insisting the track would be worth waiting for.

"He let me hear this song and it was funny," 2 Chainz shared. "I heard some things in there where his vernacular was 2 Chainz-y (sic). It was crazy."

However, when the official tracklist for Revival was released online on Tuesday (05Dec17), 2 Chainz's name was nowhere to be found - and he took to Instagram to share his disappointment.

He reposted the list of songs, which feature collaborations with the likes of Beyonce, Pink, Ed Sheeran, and Alicia Keys, and used an angry-faced emoji, among others, to show his dissatisfaction.

The 40-year-old never mentioned the name of the tune he had worked on with Eminem, but New York rapper Phresher recently suggested the song in question was called Chloraseptic - which is listed third on the album, but does not credit 2 Chainz.

In an interview with This Is 50, Phresher, who is credited on the track, explained how he was inspired to step up his lyricism after hearing what 2 Chainz had recorded.

"They (Eminem and his producers) were like, 'Oh, you know, 2 Chainz is on the record too. Listen to his verse,'" he said. "And I'm like, now we're playing."

Eminem has yet to explain the reason for leaving 2 Chainz off Revival. The album, his first in four years, is set for release next week (15Dec17).