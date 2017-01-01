Lionel Richie axes Las Vegas show to help family escape from wildfire threat

Lionel Richie has been forced to scrap a show in Las Vegas, so he can help family members escape from wildfires that have lit up southern California.

The soul star took to Twitter on Wednesday (06Dec17) to alert fans to the cancellation of his show at The Axis at Planet Hollywood, explaining he was helping with evacuations back home in Los Angeles.

"Due to the devastating California Wildfires, and helping family evacuate to a safer place, I unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight," he wrote. "I look forward to returning to the stage this weekend and performing for my fans..."

Meanwhile, production on TV show S.W.A.T. has been shut down for a second day because of the fires and the poor air quality, and popular Los Angeles landmark The Getty Center has also been closed due to a nearby blaze.

Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian have offered their support to the Californians fighting to save their homes as wildfires burn through the southern part of the state after learning hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated.

Three major fires began on Tuesday (05Dec17) and high winds sparked others overnight, and, like many locals, the stars are glued to TV news reports about the fires and evacuation alerts.

Teigen writes: "never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award.

"we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters."

"I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe!" Kardashian adds.

LeAnn Rimes writes: "More and more fires here in So Cal. This is incredibly heartbreaking and it’s now right by some of our friend’s houses. Praying hard for everyone’s safety", while Ruby Rose tweets: "These fires are so scary and I am hoping everyone is ok and praying for the people in those areas and the brave fire fighters and volunteers. My heart goes out to all the poor animals too."