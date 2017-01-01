Taylor Swift pens poem about letting go for British Vogue magazine

Taylor Swift has written a poem about moving on and letting go to accompany her photoshoot in British Vogue magazine.

The Shake It Off singer and bosses of the publication released pictures from her January cover shoot, her first since she made a comeback with album Reputation, earlier this week, and editor Edward Enninful revealed she had written "a stunning poem" about reinvention just for Vogue.

On Wednesday (06Dec17), Vogue shared the original poem she wrote for them to accompany the snaps.

Titled The Trick to Holding On, the four-stanza poem begins, "Let go of the ones who hurt you/ Let go of the ones you outgrow/ Let go of the words they hurl your way/ as you’re walking out the door/ The only thing cut and dry/ In this hedge-maze life/ Is the fact that their words will cut/ but your tears will dry."

The second verse details how you can't hold onto everything and everyone and you have to pick whose phone numbers you want to learn by heart and whose calls you don't answer anymore.

"And if you drive the roads of this town/ Ones you’ve gone down so many times before/ Flashback to all the times/ Life nearly ran you off the road," she writes in the last stanza. "But tonight your hand is steady/ Suddenly you’ll know/ The trick to holding on/ Was all that letting go."

The 27-year-old teamed up with photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and was styled by Enninful for the edgy cover and accompanying 12-page spread. Taylor has not given an interview, which is usual for a cover star, and wrote the poem instead.

When she shared the cover image on her Instagram, Taylor wrote, "Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set... It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover. I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people."