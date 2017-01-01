Celine Dion and Lenny Kravitz lead tributes to Johnny Hallyday

Celine Dion and Lenny Kravitz led tributes to Johnny Hallyday following the French rocker's death on Tuesday night (05Dec17).

The veteran singer was 74 when he lost his battle with lung cancer at his home in Paris.

Hallyday, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, was being treated in a private medical clinic in the French capital, but he was discharged and surrounded by his loved ones at home when he died. His wife Laeticia confirmed his passing in a statement to AFP, which read: "Johnny Hallyday has left us... I write these words without believing them. But yet, it's true. My man is no longer with us... He left us tonight as he lived his whole life, with courage and dignity."

Following the tragic news, stars from the music world took to social media to pay tribute to the singer, who was often referred to as the "French Elvis".

In a French-language tweet, Dion wrote: "I'm very sad to hear the news that Johnny Hallyday passed away. He was a giant in show business...a true icon! My thoughts go out to his family, his loved ones, and to the millions of fans who adored him for many decades.He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.- Celine xx…"

Kravitz shared two pictures of himself with Hallyday, and wrote: "Farewell Dear @JohnnySjh. Your friendship, sweetness and support are imprinted in my heart. It is an honour to have known you and to have spent time with you and your beautiful family. Your soul is pure Rock and Roll. Repose en paix (Rest in peace). @candyTman."

Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora tweeted: "Goodbye to my friend...@JohnnySjh ... we will miss you pal..Thanks for all you gave us…", while Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray wrote: "I'm just gutted to hear Johnny Hallyday has died. He was a loyal friend and lovely, fearless performer and he will be missed by millions. My heart goes out to his family and friends today. RIP JoJo and thank you for all the music."