Pink's daughter already interested in dating

Pop star Pink has encouraged her six-year-old daughter Willow to only date boys who are "good to their mums".

The Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker, real name Alecia Moore, reveals her little girl recently expressed an interest in the opposite sex, and the singer made sure to lay down the law for the tot, to ensure anyone she does date is a worthy suitor.

"She said to me the other day, 'How many boys can I have at once?'," Pink tells Cosmopolitan magazine. "And I said, 'Excuse me?' I said, 'Probably none of them because they won't deserve you. They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous. They have to be good to their mums, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny.'"

Pink's comments emerge days after the star, who is also mum to 11-month-old son Jameson, revealed she and her husband Carey Hart have adopted a modern approach to parenting and are raising their children as gender-neutral.

"We are a very label-less household," she told U.K. newspaper The Sunday People. "Last week, Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like, 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?' And she's like, 'Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.'"

Laughing, she added, "I was like, 'What the f**k? Who are you? Who is paying for this by the way?'"

Pink also insisted she now views herself as a mother before anything else, because her two kids are her number one priority.

"I'm much more mum than I am anything else. Absolutely 100 per cent," she shared. "They (Willow and Jameson) are my everything. It's the two best decisions I ever made. Every decision I make is a choice because it affects my family."