AJ McLean: 'Nick Carter is innocent'

AJ McLean has offered his support to Backstreet Boys bandmate Nick Carter, insisting it's not in his nature to take advantage of a woman.

Carter has been accused of raping former Dream singer Melissa Schuman at his home while they were castmates on 2004 film The Hollow, prompting the "shocked and saddened" singer to release a statement insisting the sex was consensual.

On Monday (04Dec17), Nick's Dancing With the Stars partner Sharna Burgess came out in support of the pop star, calling him "respectful" and "sweet", and now Carter's bandmate has spoken out on behalf of the singer.

"I totally support my brother, man," he tells TMZ. He's a gentleman and a scholar... I think he's innocent and I love him."

McLean quickly pointed out he supports the brave women coming forward with sexual assault and harassment claims, but insists Schuman may be mistaken.

"It's not in his nature (to rape someone)," the singer adds. "He's not that kind of person, and I've known him since he was 12 years old."

Speaking about her decision to come forward with rape accusations last week (ends01Dec17), Schuman admitted she had forgiven Carter, adding, "I don't want anything from you. I wish you only the best. I don't want your money. I didn't do this to hurt you or your family. I did this for me because I needed this healing and I also came forward because I want to inspire other victims, other people who have been assaulted to come forward and know that they have a voice."