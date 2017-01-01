John Mayer in hospital

John Mayer has been hospitalised in New Orleans, Louisiana for an emergency appendectomy.

The Daughters singer was taken to the hospital early on Tuesday (05Dec17), and underwent surgery, according to TMZ.

Mayer had been in New Orleans ahead of a Dead and Company concert at the Smoothie King Center scheduled for Tuesday night..

A statement from the band reads: "Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed."

Dead & Company have two Florida dates remaining on their current tour - on 7 and 8 December (17). It is not known if those shows will go ahead with or without Mayer.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter has been touring with the Grateful Dead spin-off band, featuring Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, since 2015. Mayer also has a number of upcoming solo dates scheduled, but it is unclear when he'll be well enough to get back on the road after his health emergency.

He last performed on Saturday night (02Dec17), when Dead & Company hit the stage in Austin, Texas.

Mayer saluted the legacy of Grateful Dead icon Jerry Garcia with a special post online ahead of his latest tour with the surviving members of the jam band.

As the supergroup prepared to officially launch its new trek at New York's fabled Madison Square Garden on 12 November ( 17), Mayer took a moment to pay tribute to the tragic frontman.

Alongside a photo of Garcia on Instagram, Mayer shared his admiration for the late singer and the impact his work has had on the 40-year-old's life.

"We're about to begin what I believe in my heart will be the best tour so far for @deadandcompany," he began. "Something is definitely spinning up in the air around us. But as I sit at the end of my bed with my guitar in my hands I feel like I need to post this."

"I'm only here as an interpreter of a master," John continued, as he touched on the pressure he feels performing with the rock legends. "This band has developed a soul all its own but I play in constant emotional, psychological and musical deference to Jerry Garcia. I suppose I thought it would become easier each tour to stand on that stage and go reaching for that sound and those colors, but in some ways it gets harder - the deeper I go into the music, the more I realize what it deserves.

"Just know that with every show we play, I'll never forget why it is I'm standing there. This is the great ongoing privilege of my life. See ya round campus."

Garcia died from a heart attack in August, 1995, aged 53.