Rita Ora praises Fashion Awards winner Donatella Versace

Rita Ora has sung the praises of fashion icon Donatella Versace after performing for her at the 2017 Fashion Awards on Monday night (04Dec17).

The 27-year-old popstar belted out a cover of Freedom! '90 by late singer George Michael at the ceremony in London, wearing a black and yellow animal print ensemble by Versace.

Taking to social media the morning after the bash, Rita uploaded a series of photos of herself and Donatella, who scooped the prestigious Fashion Icon Award on the night, and also paid tribute to her brother Gianni, who was murdered aged 50 in 1997.

Alongside a video of herself on stage, the musician wrote on Instagram, "I was asked to sing FREEDOM George Michael at the Royal Albert Hall for one of my idols and inspirations @donatella_versace thank you for being you and letting me rock this fly a*s suit whilst singing a song that meant so much to you and your brother Gianni congratulations on winning the ICON award you deserve that and the world!! I LOVE YOU!! @versace_official."

She also posted a clip of her "babies" Selena Gomez and producer Andrew Watt, who Rita is romantically linked to, dancing along to her performance.

Another upload was of her and Donatella, which she captioned, "Last night with my real date @donatella_versace thank you I love you so much! Thank you for being an inspiration for not only me but every woman in the world to. You do so much for so many of us and your loyalty and support is like no other! Nobody deserves the icon award more then you. Thank you 100 times over!! Big kiss!!"

Rita's reference to the designer being her "real date" came after a couple of photos of her posing with boxer Conor McGregor with the line, "Date night," caused uproar on Twitter.

One user fumed, "Seriously disrespectful to his partner and mother of his child," while another chimed in, "I agree. The picture is fine but the caption is out of order. Date night? Come on, the man is married."

However, many pointed out that the singer was simply joking about Conor, who has a son with girlfriend Dee Devlin.