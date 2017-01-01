Adele backs Grenfell Tower petition

Adele has urged her fans to petition British Prime Minister Theresa May to revamp the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The British singer was on hand to provide tea for firefighters battling the inferno at a tower block, which killed 71 in West London in June (17).

May set up a public inquiry into the causes of the disaster, but residents of Grenfell and the surrounding area have complained that they are unrepresented, as the probe is being led by a retired judge, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, rather than someone with direct experience of their community.

On Monday night (04Dec17) Adele asked her fans to sign a petition calling for the appointment of a panel involving members of the community in order to "restore confidence" in the inquiry.

Posting the petition on Twitter, she wrote, "Please sign this with me! We need your help to sign and spread the petition and encourage others to do the same. It's been almost 6 months now, we must keep on talking about what is still not happening xx."

After the disaster, Adele made an unannounced trip to the apartment building with her husband Simon Konecki to help those in need, as well as those who battled the blaze.

Londoners were left in shock by the disaster in the council run tower block within one of the British capital's most affluent areas.

Judi Dench, Lin-Manuel Miranda and British rockers Bastille all raised funds for victims of the fire, while folk star Marcus Mumford arranged a celebrity football game to help those in need.

Simon Cowell also put together a group of artists, including Robbie Williams, The Who, Rita Ora, and Louis Tomlinson, to record a charity single, which topped the U.K. singles chart.

U.K. rapper Stormzy has also been outspoken in his support of Grenfell victims, as he demanded authorities "tell the f**king truth" about the disaster while on stage at Britain's Glastonbury festival.