Ed Sheeran is Spotify's most streamed artist of 2017

‘Shape of You’ was the top track and ‘÷’ (Divide) was the most streamed album in the UK and globally
Dua Lipa named most streamed Female Artist in the UK, followed by Rihanna and Ariana Grande
Grime and Rap Artists gaining popularity with UK music fans
Tuesday 5th December: Today Spotify shares its annual Year in Music top lists, revealing the top artists, albums, tracks and moments that made 2017 such an amazing year for music fans.
Spotify can reveal that Ed Sheeran is the most streamed artist of 2017 globally, and remains the #1 most streamed artist on Spotify with 47 million monthly listeners.
Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’ (Divide) was the most streamed album of the year worldwide with 3.1 billion streams, and ‘Shape of You’ became the most streamed track of all time on Spotify, now with over 1.4 billion streams.
“Ed Sheeran absolutely dominated this year with the release of his record-breaking album, Divide,” said Stefan Blom, Spotify’s Chief Content Officer. “There is no doubt that 2017 was The Year of Ed Sheeran, and we are thrilled that so many millions of music fans have discovered, listened to, and shared his music on Spotify. Congratulations to Ed on an amazing achievement.”
In what was a landmark year for Latin music, listening to the genre increased by 110% in 2017, with two Latin tracks hitting #1 on Spotify for the first time: ‘Despacito’ and ‘Mi Gente’, as well as 10 Latin songs appearing on Spotify’s Global Top 50. ‘Despacito - Remix’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber was named Spotify’s ‘Song of the Summer', showing the genre's global reach. Yankee also held the #1 most streamed artist position on Spotify in July -- a first for a Latin artist.
Grime and urban music continues to gain momentum in the UK with Stormzy’s ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ the fourth most listened-to album in the country with 123,324,334 streams - only beaten by ‘Divide’ by Ed Sheeran, ‘More Life’ by Drake, and ‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd. Rap is also enjoying having a very strong 2017, as Spotify data reveals the Eminem is the fourth most listened to artist in the UK, and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ is the 6th most streamed album.
Check out the full breakdown below of this year’s rankings and musical trends and head to spotify.com/2017 for the top playlists of 2017, Year in Music playlists, videos, and more.
And, in addition to Spotify’s Year in Music top lists, visitors can check out their own personalised list of their most-streamed artists and songs this year by visiting 2017wrapped.com.
Spotify’s UK Year in Music 2017
Top Five Artists in the UK
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Little Mix
Eminem
The Weeknd
Top Five Females in the UK
Dua Lipa
Rihanna
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Top Five Males in the UK
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Eminem
The Weeknd
Calvin Harris
Top Five Groups in the UK
Little Mix
Coldplay
The Chainsmokers
Arctic Monkeys
Imagine Dragons
Top Five Tracks in the UK
Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
Despacito - Remix - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
Castle on the Hill – Ed Sheeran
Unforgettable – French Montana
Galway Girl – Ed Sheeran
Top Five Albums in the U.K.
Divide - Ed Sheeran
More Life - Drake
Starboy - The Weeknd
Gang Signs & Prayer – Stormzy
X – Ed Sheeran
Most streamed UK artists worldwide
Ed Sheeran
Coldplay
Calvin Harris
Dua Lipa
ZAYN
Spotify’s Global Year in Music 2017
Most Streamed Artists
Ed Sheeran was the world’s most streamed artist with over 6.3 billion streams this year, dethroning Drake who took the top spot in 2015 and 2016. In fact, Drake is the only top 5 artist carried over from last year, with Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and The Chainsmokers all new to the top 5 list of artists this year.
Ed Sheeran
Drake
The Weeknd
Kendrick Lamar
The Chainsmokers
Most Streamed Female Artists
For the third year in the row, Rihanna takes home the title of most streamed female artist, continuing her reign at the top. Pop superstars Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Sia round out the top 5.
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Sia
Most Streamed Male Artists
Ed Sheeran naturally dominates the Most Streamed Male Artists list, but for the first time we see Daddy Yankee claim a spot in the Top Five Most Streamed Male Artists list this year.
Ed Sheeran
Drake
The Weeknd
Kendrick Lamar
Daddy Yankee
Top Five Breakout Artists
2017 was a big year for artists in groups breaking out on their own to go solo. Camila Cabello, Harry Styles and Liam Payne all went solo this year and hit it big on their own as the top 3 breakout artists of the year. Rappers Lil Pump and Trippie Red round out the list.
Camila Cabello
Harry Styles
Liam Payne
Lil Pump
Trippie Redd
Most Streamed Groups
This year, Coldplay’s collaboration with The Chainsmokers on ‘Something Just Like This’ catapulted them to the top of the groups list, followed by Imagine Dragons bringing the ‘Thunder’ with Maroon 5, Linkin Park and Migos closing out the list.
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Linkin Park
Migos
Most Streamed Tracks
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ surpassed Drake’s ‘One Dance’ by becoming the most popular song ever on Spotify with over 1.4 billion streams.
Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
Despacito - Remix - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
Despacito - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee
Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
I’m the One - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
Most Streamed Albums
After dropping ÷ (Divide) in March, Ed Sheeran’s album has racked up over 3.1 billion streams on Spotify, making it the most streamed album of the year.
Divide - Ed Sheeran
More Life - Drake
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
Starboy - The Weeknd
Stoney - Post Malone
Most Musical Day 2017:
June 13, 2017 (measured by most streams per user)
Emerging 2017 Genres:
Melodic Power Metal
Chaotic Black Metal
Chillhop
Trap Latino
Future Funk
Jumpstyle
Serialism
Cinematic Dubstep
Vintage Swoon
Gamecore
