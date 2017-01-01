Lily Allen sparks backlash with implication she could be homeless for Christmas

Lily Allen has sparked backlash after implying that she might be homeless this Christmas, due to the couple living in her North London flat reportedly refusing to move out.

The Smile singer first let her followers know about the situation on Monday morning (04Dec17), when she tweeted: "Meant to be moving back into my flat this week, but my tenants just dropped that they can't find anywhere to go up to their standards.

"Then they said they're diplomats and have diplomatic immunity and there's nothing I can do about it. So, who fancies a family of 3 for Xmas?"

The mother-of-two then tweeted that she had "private equity managers, tax experts and hedge funders" looking at her situation and trying to find a solution.

Both tweets were quickly deleted when Lily was subjected to backlash from fans, who slammed the multimillionaire for suggesting she wouldn't have anywhere to go for the festive season with her two daughters.

"Welcome to the real world one major difference you’ve plenty of money go buy another house!" one fan wrote, while another labelled her a "champagne socialist".

A third posted a tongue-in-cheek comment, writing: "Bit of a crazy request, but has anyone got Bob Geldof's number? I think we need to organise a concert to buy Lily Allen a 4 million pound property for Christmas. She's homeless and in need." Another Twitter user jokingly started the hashtag "#prayforlily".

By Monday evening, Lily was still attempting to tone down the situation. When one follower asked her "Did you complain about the diplomats shafting you?", Lily replied, "Naht Rilly (not really)" alongside a shushing emoji.

The tenants of Lily's $2 million (£1.5 million) flat in the English capital has also hit back, with mother-of-three Maria, a photographer, telling Britain's The Sun newspaper that she was originally meant to move out on Wednesday but had simply asked for another couple of days.

"We are going to leave. I just asked for a couple of days. I’m really astonished. I don’t know why she did this," Maria told the publication. "We are diplomats. But I don’t want to make trouble to our embassy. This is so stupid. I can’t believe this."

This controversy comes after Lily hit headlines earlier this year when she visited the immigrant camp known as the "Jungle" in Calais, France, and broke down in tears as she apologised to one child refugee "on behalf of my country". She later insisted she would "100 per cent" take a child migrant into her home.