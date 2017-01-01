NEWS U2’s Songs of Experience set to be their 11th Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







U2 could be heading for an 11th Number 1 record on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



The group’s 14th studio LP Songs of Experience occupies the top spot on today’s Official Chart Update, some 7,000 units ahead of Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All (2). Should the album hold onto its momentum, it’ll be the Irish quartet’s first Top 5 album since 2009.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Ed Sheeran’s ÷ is set to hop up a place to Number 3, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe are climbing one rung to Number 4 with Together Again, and P!nk is projected to leap five positions to Number 5 with Beautiful Trauma following her two performances on The X Factor final.



Michael Buble’s Christmas has returned to the Top 20 every year since its 2011 release, and is expected to reach the Top 10 again this week; it occupies Number 10 in today’s Update. Fresh from their Number 1 debut album, Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley are Top 20 bound with their sophomore effort Ibiza Classics, new at Number 13.



The Rolling Stones’ new compilation album On Air is cruising towards Number 21, while a further three new entries could enter this week’s Top 30: Life & Soul from Strictly Come Dancing’s Tommy Blaize (28); Midge Ure’s new orchestral re-workings collection Orchestrated (29); and Van Morrison’s Versatile (30).



Finally, Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas could sneak into the Top 40 for the first time, at Number 39.

