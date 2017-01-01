Ed Sheeran’s Perfect duet with Beyoncé is heading for Number 1

Ed Sheeran is set to claim his fourth Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart as his latest single Perfect leads the way on the Official Chart Update.
Perfect originally entered the chart at Number 4 back in March, the week Ed’s ÷ album was released. Last week the track outclassed its original peak by entering the Top 3 for the first time. Now, the song is expected to reach new heights after a new version of the song was released with Beyoncé.
If Perfect holds at Number 1, it will become Ed’s fourth UK chart topper following Sing, Thinking Out Loud and Shape of You. View his full UK chart history, featuring 35 Top 40 singles.
Meanwhile, Rita Ora's Anywhere looks likely to spend a fourth week in the runner-up slot at 2, and Camila Cabellos Havana ft. Young Thug slips to 3.
As the festive season gets underway, three Christmas classics feature in this week's Update Top 10 - Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You vaults 18 places to Number 4, Wham's Last Christmas jumps 24 spots to Number 5, and The Pogues' Fairytale Of New York ft. Kirsty MacColl bounds 46 positions to Number 9.
More festive favourites are Top 40 bound this week; the 1984 original of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas? soars 69 placings to 16, Shakin' Stevens' 1985 hit Merry Christmas Everyone climbs from 87 to Number 18, and Wizzard's I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, first released in 1974, is up 75 places to 23.
This week's highest new entry looks set to come from Louis Tomlinson - I Miss You is currently at 30. P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma could also enter the Top 40 for the first time, up 20 to Number 34.
Finally, this year's X Factor winners Rak-Su currently sit just outside the Top 40 following their victory. Dimelo, which features Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy, is at Number 46. With their winner's single being released late on Sunday evening (Dec 3), expect to see the track climb throughout the week.
Ed Sheeran tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK