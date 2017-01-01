Kelly Clarkson: 'Home cameras caught burglars in action'

Kelly Clarkson caught her recent home robbery on camera.

The 35-year-old singer's Los Angeles house was targeted by burglars last Wednesday night (29Nov17), when Kelly and her family were out of town. Speaking about the scary incident during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, Kelly admitted CCTV in her house meant the robbery, and presumably the thieves themselves, were captured on camera.

"Luckily, we weren't there - and somebody was supposed to be there at that time that we were robbed," Kelly explained. "We caught it on camera, but it was just one of those things that sucked, you know? Somebody was in your kid’s room and ransacked our whole room and closet and everything, and that's never a good feeling."

Kelly is certainly no stranger to having her home ransacked by robbers. However, now she's a mother - to River Rose and Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock, as well as stepmother to his two children from a previous relationship - the incident has taken on a whole other level.

"Honestly, it's my third time in life (being) robbed, but I think it's different when you have kids,” she mused. “It's a different level of, 'Ugh.' We’re blessed we weren't home. It definitely sucks and it’s good that our two older kids weren't with us and our two younger kids don't really get it."

Regardless of the burglary, Kelly is looking forward to the festive season, and spending it with her family. Of the importance of spending time with loved ones at Christmas, the former American Idol winner smiled: "No matter what industry or walk of life you're from, it’s the time of year that slows down for us to actually hone in on what's important and the fact that we're all happy and healthy and here for a little longer."