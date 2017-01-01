Britney Spears' boyfriend treats birthday girl to candlelit celebration

Britney Spears' boyfriend has dubbed himself the "luckiest man on this planet" after helping the pop superstar celebrate her 36th birthday.

Sam Asghari went all out for the Piece of Me hitmaker as she marked her special day on Saturday (02Dec17), and he shared his romantic gestures in a short video post on Instagram.

The clip began with a close-up of Britney from behind, showing off her bare back in a little black dress, before the camera panned around the candle-filled room, which featured rose petals arranged in a heart shape on the floor, beside a small table full of cupcakes and a balloon.

"Happy Birthday, baby," Sam can be heard saying off-camera, as Britney replied, "Thank you!"

The smitten fitness model also gushed about his famous girlfriend in the accompanying caption.

"Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine," he wrote. "I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet @britneyspears #luckiestmanalive".

The love was mutual as Britney posted the same footage on her Instagram page.

"Couldn't ask for a better way to kick off my birthday," she captioned the video, which emerged a day after the mother-of-two revealed she was really getting into the Christmas spirit.

On Friday (01Dec17), she uploaded a clip of the couple, which met on the set of her Slumber Party video last year (16), kissing outdoors while sitting at a waterfront table as Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow plays in the background. The video then cut to a rolling shot of the outside of Britney's California house at night, which had been lit up with hundreds of white lights, stars and Christmas trees.