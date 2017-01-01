Sia endures 13-hour drive to perform in Sydney

Pop star Sia battled diarrhea as she embarked on a 13-hour road trip across Australia to perform for fans on Saturday (02Dec17) after her flight was cancelled.

The Chandelier hitmaker had been due to fly from Melbourne to Sydney ahead of her gig at the Allianz Stadium, but she and her concert crew found themselves facing a dilemma early in the day after bad weather grounded all planes out of the city, which is located on the country's southern coast.

They decided to hit the road to make the performance, but it was far from a smooth journey for the singer, who detailed their issues in a post on Twitter as her scheduled showtime neared.

"I may be five minutes late," she told fans in Sydney. "We couldn't catch a plane due to weather, so drove thirteen hours then blew a tire which has given me crazy diarrhea. Bear with me guys. I love you."

Fans, who had to wait in the rain at the outdoor event, showered Sia with praise for making such an effort instead of simply scrapping the show.

"It's okay we are already wet, 5 minutes won't matter... See you soon," replied one follower, as another tweeted, "Wow. In total awe of @sia! Can't imagine doing the Melbourne to Sydney drive & then going straight onstage & performing."

An apologetic Sia later shared an update with devotees as she counted down to her arrival.

"Four minutes from venue," she posted. "Fully dressed. Ready to go. Bear with me. Massive apologies."

Despite the late start, Sia easily won over the crowd with her performance for the Nostalgic For The Present Tour, playing hits including Cheap Thrills, Elastic Heart, Titanium, and Chandelier.

"Thank you for staying out here with me," she told the crowd, just before launching into the show's encore.

The audience's warm response to the gig in Sydney was a far cry from some attendees' reactions in Melbourne on Thursday (30Nov17), when the famously shy singer's unique interpretive dance performance left some ticketholders unimpressed, having expected more interaction with Sia. The star is known for standing at the back of the stage wearing her trademark, oversized wig covering her face for the concerts, as young dancers leap and twirl across the platform.