Ellie Goulding appointed United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador

Pop star Ellie Goulding is "honoured" to have landed a new role as a United Nations Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador.

The Burn hitmaker went public with the news of her appointment in a social media post on Sunday (03Dec17), when she shared a photo of herself feeding an endangered giraffe while visiting the U.N. Environment headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

"I'm delighted to announce that I have become a UN Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador," she captioned the image. "Thank you to @unep head @eriksolheim for making it official @giraffe_manor. All witnessed by Ed the giraffe (he's pretty special. Only 800 of his species left). ­­­­­­Feel very honoured".

In a follow-up statement issued via officials at the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), she adds, "My focus will be on amplifying the activism of young people committed to creating a bright future. I want as many people as possible to become advocates for the planet."

Ellie joins Entourage star Adrien Grenier to combat ocean pollution as part of the U.N.'s Clean Seas initiative, and the actor was quick to send his well wishes to his new colleague.

"Congrats Ellie!," he wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to working alongside you and the @UNEP for #CleanSeas #BeatPollution".

The British singer isn't the only new addition to the UNEP - model and actress Dia Mirza has also signed on as a Goodwill Ambassador for her native India.

"I feel honoured and inspired by this opportunity to work with UN Environment to protect the environment and promote sustainable development," the beauty says. "Environmental issues will be the defining challenge of this era, and I am committed to helping the UN as a Goodwill Ambassador to do everything I can to provide a better future.

"Together, we will continue working towards conservation of nature, tackling climate change and inspiring people to live more sustainably."