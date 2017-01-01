Pink raising her children as gender-neutral

Pink is determined to raise her two children as gender-neutral.

The 38-year-old shares daughter Willow, six, and 11-month-old son Jameson, with husband Carey Hart, and has now explained that she does not want traditional gender roles imposed on her children.

"We are a very label-less household," she told U.K. newspaper The Sunday People. "Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?'

"And she's like: 'Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.' I was like, 'What the f**k, who are you? Who is paying for this by the way?'"

The What About Us hitmaker, real name Alecia Moore, said she was glad that schools are beginning to discuss and understand children who are gender fluid.

"I was in a school and the bathroom outside the kindergarten said: 'Gender Neutral - anybody', and it was a drawing of many different shapes. I took a picture of it and I wrote: 'Progress'. I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation," she added.

The Grammy Award winner also shared how she doesn't see herself as a woman now, but as a mother.

"I'm much more mum than I am anything else. Absolutely 100 per cent. They (Willow and Jameson) are my everything. It's the two best decisions I ever made. Every decision I make is a choice because it affects my family," she smiled.

"I do bake sales and lemonade stands. I take my kid to school and try to get there on time. I'm a f**king grown up now, it's so weird. I'm still a 12-year-old boy."