Sam Smith to ditch heartbreak songs now he's found love

Sam Smith is ready to stop writing heartbreak ballads after finding love with Brandon Flynn.

The singer-songwriter is starting work on his third studio album after having huge success with 2014's In the Lonely Hour and this year's (17) The Thrill of It All, but is done with sad songs about broken hearts and relationships ending since he started dating the 13 Reasons Why actor.

"I might be starting to write some happy songs. I'm just so sick of being dreary. I want to challenge myself as a writer and have some really strong - not positive because I don't like the word positive - but strong and empowering songs," he told The Sun.

"For the first time, I've realised how much the whole second album thing affected me. I thought it was too dark sometimes. I'm ready to turn into Beyonce!"

In addition, Sam was full of praise for his boyfriend and said it was a relief to be with someone who is also famous.

"It's nice to be with someone who kind of gets it. My job has got in the way of my relationships because it's hard to relate to. I'm happy for once," the 25-year-old confessed.

Last month (Nov17), Sam revealed how finding love has also inspired him to think about starting a family.

"I want kids so bad. I just feel like it's nature's way of reminding you that it's not about you. It makes you not selfish," the Stay with Me hitmaker explained.

He revealed he had been thinking of using a surrogate or adopting, and added: "I think I might do both. When I went to Iraq to the camps, it made me want to adopt."