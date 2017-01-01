Kelsea Ballerini weds

Country singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have tied the knot in Mexico.

The couple married on the beach in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday (02Dec17), their representatives have confirmed to People.

Bride and groom exchanged their vows barefoot in the sand during the intimate ceremony as close friends and family members looked on.

Kelsea opted to wear a gorgeous understated gown on her big day, donning a classic white number with lace details from Berta, while her other half Morgan sported a Joseph Abboud tuxedo.

The pair had been dating for nine months before he proposed to her on Christmas Day last year (16), and the lovebirds recently gushed about spending the rest of their lives together as man and wife.

“With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love," Kelsea, 24, told People. "I think that makes for a really full life — when you can do everything that you want, and then share it with someone."

Morgan, 32, is also excited about their future as a couple, revealing he leaned on advice from married friends to mentally prepare for life after the wedding.

“In the lead-up to a wedding, you ask a lot of your married friends — especially people that are in similar situations or similar age — ‘Does anything change or is it just the same but a little more awesome?’," he recalled. "Everyone keeps telling us, ‘Ah, it gets better.' And so whatever that means, I’m looking forward to that, and it’s gonna be fun.”