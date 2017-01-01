Jason Aldean and wife welcome baby boy

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr have welcomed a baby boy.

The country star announced the safe arrival of Memphis Aldean Williams, weighing 9 lbs 5 oz, on Friday (01Dec17).

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for this kid. #mamawasarockstar,” Jason captioned a photo of the new addition to the family on Instagram.

His wife, make-up artist and lifestyle blogger Brittany, also shared a sweet snap of the family shortly after delivery, with baby Memphis gazing adoringly up at his mother.

"Memphis Aldean Williams. Born today at 1:29 p.m. weighing 9lbs 5oz. There are truly no words for the love we feel. Thanks for the amazing support Jason and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging... HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!” she wrote.

The adorable little boy is the first child for Brittany, while Jason has two daughters - Kendyl, 10, and Keeley, 14 - from his previous marriage.

The couple, who wed in 2015, announced they were expecting in May (17).

“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep,” Brittany captioned her Instagram post where she and her country crooner husband wore shirts reading “BABY Daddy” and “BABY Mama.”

And Jason couldn't help but share his joy at finally having a little boy in the family. “Both sides of our families are full of girls,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June (17). “I have two, my sister’s got three, (Brittany’s) sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody."

The happy news comes after a difficult few months for the 40-year-old, who was headlining the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October (17) when it turned into the scene of a horrific massacre.

More than 480 people were injured and 58 were killed when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel. He later took his own life.