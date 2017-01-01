Liam Payne ‘ready for baby number two’

Liam Payne is reportedly keen to give his son a sibling sooner than later.

The 24-year-old singer welcomed baby Bear with popstar girlfriend Cheryl in March (17) and has since been busy promoting his new solo material.

However, it seems Liam is desperate to expand his brood in the near future, as a source told Britain’s Reveal magazine, “Liam feels they owe it to Bear to give him a little brother or sister before he gets much older.

“He wants them to have a close enough age gap that they can really grow up together and be great company for each other.”

Cheryl may not be on the same page though, as the 34-year-old beauty has previously revealed she’s working on new music after last releasing a single in 2014.

On top of that she may be returning to TV screens after a stint on Britain’s The X Factor, and is said to not want to rush into having another tot just yet.

“Although Cheryl always thought she would want two children close together, things have changed now,” the insider added. “She’s experiencing a real opportunity to resurrect her career if she acts now to take on new projects... while Liam is really pushing for her to start trying for baby number two, Cheryl is resisting and saying that this is her chance to move her career to the next level.”

In the meantime, the pair are doting over little Bear, posting photos on social media and openly talking about parenting duties during interviews.