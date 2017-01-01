NEWS Jarvis Cocker announces his final Sunday Service Newsdesk Share with :







In his BBC Radio 6 Music show on Sunday 3 December, Jarvis Cocker will be sharing with his listeners that this will be his final month presenting Sunday Service. From 7 January, Amy Lamé joins 6 Music bringing a brand new show to that slot (4-6pm).



Jarvis Cocker’s Sunday Service launched in January, 2010 and has been a weekly show on the network ever since, with Jarvis taking occasional breaks to pursue his other creative projects. He returns this December for a final run, with the last show to be broadcast on Sunday 31 December.



Jarvis says: “It’s not goodbye, it’s just farewell. We wanted to say farewell properly and so we’re going to do a run of five extra-special shows throughout December, starting this Sunday. Let’s keep warm together.”



Paul Rodgers, Head of 6 Music, said: “Jarvis has been integral to 6 Music and its development, so we are very sad to see him leaving the Sunday Service and I’d like to thank him for an inspirational show. It’s been a real mould-breaker and I don’t think anything like it exists elsewhere in broadcasting. Jarvis will always be an important part of the 6 Music family and we are looking forward to him returning to work on new projects with us.”



Launching in January 2018, Amy Lamé will present a live weekly show which will feature guests, conversation and, of course, Amy’s huge passion for music.



Amy said: “I’m so pleased to be the latest addition to the 6 Music family. I’ve been a dedicated listener since the inception of 6 Music, and to now have a weekly show on the station I love so much is a dream come true. Jarvis has always been an important part of my Sundays and I - like many others - will miss him. I can’t wait to get cracking, connect with listeners, and keep the alternative spirit of music and culture alive and well!”



Paul Rodgers said: “Listeners have responded with great enthusiasm to Amy Lamé’s appearances on 6 Music so far, and we are delighted to have a new Sunday show from her on the Station, in which she can share her infectious passion and great taste in music. We welcome her to the 6 Music family.”



A broadcaster, performer and writer, Amy is a regular voice on 6 Music. As well as sitting in for Tom Ravenscroft, Lauren Laverne, Nemone and Steve Lamacq, she has also presented one-off specials, including in the Sunday Service slot earlier this year a programme where she explored the music that led up to Gay Liberation in the late 1960’s, the music that drove the movement forward and the songs that inspired her, as part of 6 Music’s Loud and Proud season.



Amy co-presented alongside Danny Baker on BBC Radio London for 10 years and is co-founder of the Olivier Award-winning arts company and club night, Duckie. In 2016 she was appointed as London’s first Night Czar by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Her debut book, From Prejudice to Pride: A History of the LGBT+ Movement – the first LGBT+ history book for young people - was published earlier this year.



Now with its highest ever reach of 2.43m listeners (RAJAR Q3, 2017), 6 Music is the largest digital-only radio station in the UK. It celebrates the alternative spirit of music and culture, bringing together the cutting-edge music of today and the iconic and ground-breaking sounds of the past 50 years. 6 Music’s presenting line up are Cerys Matthews, Chris Hawkins, Craig Charles, Don Letts, Gideon Coe, Gilles Peterson, Guy Garvey, Huey Morgan, Iggy Pop, Lauren Laverne, Liz Kershaw, Marc Riley, Mark Radcliffe, Mary Anne Hobbs, Matt Everitt, Nemone, Shaun Keaveny, Steve Lamacq, Stuart Maconie, Tom Ravenscroft and Tom Robinson.

