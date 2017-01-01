Jennifer Lopez covers Marc Anthony song in tribute to former mother-in-law

Jennifer Lopez has recorded a cover of Marc Anthony's song Vivir Mi Vida for her new Spanish-language album in memory of her late former mother-in-law.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker was working on her upcoming project Por Primera Vez (For The First Time) with her ex-husband Marc when Guillermina Quinones died in July (17), and she decided his 2013 salsa single Vivir Mi Vida (Live My Life) would be the perfect tribute to his mum.

"The first thing that came to my mind, because Marc's mum had just passed away, you know, my kids' grandma, was Vivir Mi Vida," J.Lo explains on Spotify's new Viva Latino! podcast. "And I thought, 'I think that's a good song to sing right now.' But, in a different way. Not in the kind of up-tempo, rhythmic, salsa way that Marc did it, but in a way where you really hear the words to that song, which is, you know, you have one life and you have to live it."

The stars, parents to nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, separated in the summer of 2011 after seven years of marriage, but they have continued to remain close, and Jennifer previously admitted collaborating on her forthcoming album helped to save their friendship following their divorce in 2014.

Reiterating the notion, she shares, "It actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again... because when we first started working together, it's how we met, we met working (on music). And so we remembered that, like, 'Oh right, we connect on this level of music.' And we have that. And that's what the album came out of."

Both musicians have moved on with their personal lives - Jennifer has been dating retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez since March (17), while Marc is now dating Italian model Raffaella Modugno after splitting from his fourth wife, model Shannon De Lima, last year (16).