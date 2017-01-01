Kelsea Ballerini ready for weekend wedding in Mexico

Country star Kelsea Ballerini will reportedly tie the knot with her fiance Morgan Evans in Mexico this weekend (01-03Dec17).

Sources tell Us Weekly the couple is preparing to exchange vows in celebrity hotspot Cabo San Lucas.

Morgan, a fellow musician, proposed to Kelsea last Christmas (16) after less than a year of dating, and it appears they will be celebrating their engagement anniversary as husband and wife.

The groom revealed their big day would take place before the end of the year while talking to People.com on the red carpet at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee last month (Nov17) just before his wife-to-be hit the stage with Reba McEntire for one of the ceremony's magical performances.

"It's pretty wild, but somehow this year, it all worked out," he smiled. "I put out a single, Kelsea put out an album, and we got married within the course of about five weeks. I say 'got married' in the past, but it's happening soon."

His comments sparked rumours suggesting they would wed over America's Thanksgiving holiday weekend last month (23-26Nov17).

Kelsea previously shared their plans for a destination wedding, stating, "We're getting married somewhere where people have to travel, so that is the gift... people getting there."

The Miss Me More hitmaker also told Us Weekly she needed a little help picking out her ideal gown: "I'm not a wedding person," Kelsea said, "so my mum and my bridesmaids and my stylist surprised me with a (dress) fitting and I walked in and put something on and then walked out and I started crying, so we picked the dress!"

Kelsea met Australian singer-songwriter Morgan while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Brisbane with him in March, 2016.