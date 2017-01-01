Olivia Munn attacks Russell Simmons over sex assault statement

Actress Olivia Munn has slammed embattled music mogul Russell Simmons as a "douchebag" for the way he responded to sexual assault allegations made by screenwriter Jenny Lumet.

The Def Jam Recordings co-founder recently hit headlines after former model Keri Claussen Khalighi claimed he forced himself upon her during an encounter at his New York City apartment in 1991, when she was just 17.

Simmons insisted the sexual contact they had was consensual, but on Thursday (30Nov17), Rachel Getting Married writer Lumet, the daughter of director Sidney Lumet and granddaughter of Lena Horne, went public with her unwanted experience with the hip-hop icon, which is also said to have taken place at his Big Apple home 26 years ago.

As with Claussen Khalighi's allegation, Simmons issued a statement acknowledging the night in question, but insisted he didn't remember the incident in the same way.

"I know Jenny and her family and have seen her several times over the years since the evening she described," he wrote in a press release. "While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real.

"While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely apologize..."

Munn, who has accused Simmons' filmmaker pal Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, was not impressed by the 60-year-old's reaction and shared her own interpretation of his remarks on social media.

"Yo Russell, your statement was a little wonky, lemme help you out," she began. "According to the Douchebag Dictionary I believe your statement translates to- Our memories are different because I see women as disposable entertainment and Jenny thought she was a human being. Oops! @UncleRUSH".

The X-Men: Apocalypse star also posted a message of love and support for her friend Lumet.

"I've known Jenny for years and I'm beyond grateful for her strength and courage to tell this story today," Munn added. "You're an amazing writer Jenny, but an even better woman. I (love) you."

Simmons, who stepped down from his media empire following Lumet's accusations, has yet to respond to Munn's cutting comments.