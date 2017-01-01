Blake Shelton reaches out to students mourning the deaths of car crash victims

Blake Shelton has reached out to the classmates of three Massachusetts teenagers who died in a car crash to share the pain of losing his brother.

Quaboag Regional High School students Jaclyn R. Desrosiers, Christian J. Congelos, and Lena A. Noonan lost their lives last month (Nov17), and after learning their school pals were struggling to cope with the losses, the singer delivered a message of hope.

"It breaks my heart," he said. "I completely know how it feels. I lost my brother in a car accident. I can understand how you guys feel. It’s the worst possible feeling.

"It’s confusion. It’s anger. It’s just an overall brokenness that’s just gonna take a lot of time to heal. If you can find comfort in anything, it’s just knowing that they’re all in a better place now and God has a plan."

Shelton was a teenager when his big brother Richie, 24, died in a car accident.

He added, “I still miss my brother every day, and you’re going to miss those guys every day. I just wanted to say I’m thinking of you and it gets easier, it just takes a long time. Just always honour their memory and never forget about them. God bless you guys. I’m praying for you."

Shelton's message now features in an eight-minute video slideshow of photos of the three high school students who lost their lives, according to Taste of Country.

Blake heard about the death of the three students when a family friend reached out to the singer's mother and asked if he could help those trying to come to terms with the tragedy.