Demi Lovato reveals all about wedding dress teaser in new video

The mystery of Demi Lovato's wedding dress post has been revealed in her new video for Tell Me You Love Me.

The singer teased fans by sharing a photo of herself in a wedding dress on the eve of America's Thanksgiving holiday last month (Nov17), but added no caption.

In the shot, which was taken outdoors, the singer looks stunning in a strapless white, lace gown with flower embellishments, prompting some fans to suggest the image was taken on the set of a new music video, believed to be for the title track from her new album, while others were duped into thinking Demi had wed for real.

All was revealed on Friday (01Dec17), when the promo for Tell Me You Love Me debuted online.

The video begins with actor Jesse Williams proposing to Lovato and presenting her with a ring. Following a steamy make-out session between the singer and her video love interest, they squabble about former boyfriends and girlfriends and his wandering eye when it comes to women, prompting Williams' character to question whether they are ready for marriage.

The rest of the video surrounds their wedding day, which starts off perfectly but ends in tears as Jesse's character informs his 'bride' he's not ready to marry her and walks away from the ceremony.

A weeping Demi follows him and the video ends with her standing all alone looking back at the wedding party.

It doesn't seem as if Lovato, 25, will be heading down the aisle any time soon - she is currently single after dating mixed martial arts fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos for a few months earlier this year (17). She also previously romanced newly-engaged singer Joe Jonas and actor Wilmer Valderrama.