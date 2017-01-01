Miguel: 'Billboard Award stage fall was a valuable experience'

Miguel has insisted incidents like his stage fall several years ago are "good" for him, despite it being "terrifying" at the time.

The 32-year-old singer made headlines when he tried to jump across two stages at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, which resulted in him falling into two women, while another lady who claimed she had also been injured in the tumble sued him two years later.

When quizzed on the accident during an interview with publication NME, Miguel was adamant that it also served as a learning curve as well as leaving him red-faced.

“Oh, man. (It was) embarrassing. But… funny?" he pondered. "OK, embarrassing. I think it was the beginning of this part of the culture where the laugh is actually bigger (than the attempted stunt). These sorts of things are actually good for you, you know? The spectacle of it. But it was terrifying. I carried on with the performance, because what else was I supposed to do on live television? I did the best that I could.”

The Coffee hitmaker also recalled what it was like collaborating with Mariah Carey on her 2014 track #Beautiful, insisting she is "one of the most underrated people" when it comes to how creatively involved with her music she is.

And on the topic of her live performances often being criticised, with one show involving her whistling along to a song rather than singing, Miguel sighed, “I’m not just being politically correct – I would say this anyway – we all want to see Mariah be amazing. I know I do. I think that’s all it is. When people see their idols and people that they love not at their best, they just want to see them at their best."

His eagerly awaited fourth album, War & Leisure, comes out on Friday (01Dec17), and he hopes this record reaches the masses more than his experimental 2015 release, Wildheart.

“I want to be a popular artist," he admitted of his new sound.