Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds fly straight to Number 1

Congratulations to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, who land straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with their new album Who Built The Moon?.Noel and his High Flying Birds’ third album shifted 78,000 across physical, downloads and streaming equivalent sales to take the top spot. 76% of the record’s sales this week were physical purchases, including a whopping 12,800 on vinyl.NGHFB now claim a hat-trick of Number 1 records, following 2011’s self-titled and 2015’s Chasing Yesterday. Including Oasis’ discography, it’s Noel’s tenth chart-topping studio album (eleventh including Oasis’ 2010 greatest hits Time Flies).Noel told OfficialCharts.com:“I’d like to say thanks for giving it a chance. I was convinced from the outset that the people who bought it would love it – not like it, they’d love it – and that seems to be the case.”On scoring his tenth Number 1 album:“I’m on a better winning streak than Man City are at the minute. I’m actually on a par with Pep Guardiola. I’m a bit of a wizard, I often thought I was. I’ll see you at the top of the charts – this is where I f**king live.”Noel’s Number 1 also marks a rare feat of siblings each topping the Official Albums Chart, after Liam Gallagher reached the summit with his solo debut As You Were in October. Other album chart-topping siblings include Michael/Janet Jackson and Dido and her brother Rollo from Faithless.Meanwhile, Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All holds at Number 2, and Little Mix’s former Number 1 album Glory Days zooms back up the chart, up 42 to places to Number 3, following the Platinum Edition release of the record.A new deluxe edition of Elvis Presley’s Christmas album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra sees the collection return to the chart Number 6, and classical violinist Andre Rieu is new at 7 with Amore – his ninth collection to reach the Top 10. The album also lands at Number 1 on this week’s Official Classical Albums Chart to become his 14th chart-topper, overtaking Katherine Jenkins to and setting a new record for the most Number 1s on the chart.Rockers Elbow are new at 11 with their new retrospective The Best Of, Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell claims his 36th Top 40 record Christmas With… at 19, and the debut album from Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke, From The Top, opens at Number 21.Further down, Bjork’s ninth album Utopia is at 25, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong is at 26 with his third album In A Winter Light, X Factor winner Matt Terry debuts at 29 with Trouble, and Frank Turner’s Songbook - a career-spanning selection of Turner’s biggest tracks including new versions of older material, bows at 36.