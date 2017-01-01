NEWS Selena Gomez delivers emotional acceptance speech at Billboard Women in Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez broke down in tears as she gave her acceptance speech at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Thursday (30Nov17).



The Kill 'Em with Kindness star was presented with the music magazine's Women of the Year prize by her A Rainy Day in New York co-star Elle Fanning and her best friend, actress Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to Selena over the summer (17) as the singer's were failing due to her battle with autoimmune disease lupus.



Selena, who wore black leather trousers with slashes and a strapless corset top by Versace, kicked off her speech by praising Francia and was quickly overcome with emotion.



"To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life," she said, before her voice broke and she began crying. She took a moment to collect herself and apologised before carrying on with her speech.



"Honestly, I couldn't be more grateful for the position that I’ve been given in my career from seven to 14 to now," she continued. "I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply because I knew that I wanted to be a part of something great and I wanted people to feel great because I love people."



The 25-year-old, who remained tearful throughout, thanked her family and her team for sticking with her through "hard times" and making her believe in her talent even when she doesn't herself.



“I’ve never felt more proud to be a woman in this industry than I do today and that's because I feel actually comfortable with every single woman that has encouraged me," she said. "I am so grateful for all the older women who have lifted all of us up because I couldn't be here without any of you. Thank you to all of you who have inspired so many girls who don't feel like they have a voice. I'm very, very lucky. I love you guys."



She concluded her speech by reeling off specific thanks before addressing Elle and Francia and saying, "I don't know how I'll ever repay it but maybe I'll make an epic album next year for you guys and everyone else."

