Kris Kristofferson confirms Kenwood House in 2018

English Heritage and Giles Cooper Entertainment (GCE) have announced today (Thursday 30th November 2017) that live music will be returning to the stunning grounds of Kenwood House in Hampstead in June 2018.
The Heritage Live Concert Series will take place across two weekends in June, seeing a return to the summer calendar at Kenwood and bringing together the best in live music in the most unique of outdoor settings.
The first two shows of the series have also been announced today. Performers include:
Kris Kristofferson on Friday 22nd June – The acclaimed country singer will perform a special concert celebrating his birthday
Movie Themes by John Williams with The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra on Saturday 23rd June – The orchestra will be performing the works of film score composer John Williams, including music from Star Wars, E.T., Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and much more
Sam Cooper, English Heritage’s General Manager at Kenwood, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back the summer concerts to Kenwood. People have been asking us for ages when the concerts would return and while at this stage it’s for one year only, we’re hopeful that this will become an annual event. I can think of no better way to spend a summer’s evening than listening to wonderful music against the spectacular backdrop of Kenwood House.”
Giles Cooper, the Managing Director of GCE, has been involved in some of the most memorable live experiences in the UK for almost three decades, including variety shows such as Sunday Night At The Palladium, and is the Chairman and Executive Producer of the annual Royal Variety Performance. He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working alongside English Heritage in resurrecting the legendary Kenwood House Summer Concerts this coming June. Having attended previous concerts for many, many years (and from a very young age), I’m so excited to be bringing back everything that was so magical about Kenwood’s outdoor concerts.
“The entire GCE LIVE team looks forward to continuing Kenwood’s long tradition of mixing classical music with mainstream pop and culminating in a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ finale. GCE LIVE will be announcing headline artists over the coming weeks”
