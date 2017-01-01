Kelly Clarkson's Los Angeles house robbed

Kelly Clarkson's Los Angeles house was targeted by robbers on Wednesday night (29Nov17).

The 35-year-old singer has been in the headlines this week, following her hilarious appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and her win at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Thursday night.

However, when U.S. news outlet Extra commented on how well things were going for Kelly as they interviewed her at the Billboard event, she revealed some horrifying news.

"Other than we got robbed last night... Yeah, it was crazy, we got here and our whole house was like bashed in, it was crazy," Kelly said.

Asked if anything of value was taken, Kelly replied: "Materialistic things we didn't care about, the guy was in our kids' room... so it was a little weird, other than that everyone is safe and good."

But Kelly, who is mother to River Rose and Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock, is trying to look on the bright side, adding: "Other than that little hiccup everything has been really great in our lives, and we're very blessed and grateful. Even in that scenario we weren't in the house, which is a blessing."

Kelly managed to put the incident behind her as she took home the Powerhouse Award at the star-studded ceremony, accepting it from Kelly Rowland and praising the former Destiny's Child singer for her "cool" dress sense.

She also praised Pink, who she performed with at the American Music Awards in November, and who is also a former Billboard honouree.

"I just want to talk about the women who really inspired me to be a singer and to be motivated," she said. "And be progressive with (my) sound, and Pink is one of those people. I was so excited to perform with her because I was such a huge fan of hers since the '90s.

"It was more or less a positive situation of women coming together and not getting pitted against each other. I'm so tired. I'm so tired as a mother by watching it.

"That's my real goal... to remind everyone that there's room for everyone. We've got to start respecting each other first and not with the beef... There are so many women before us that work so hard for us to have these opportunities and these blessings bestowed upon us."