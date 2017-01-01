Glen Campbell excluded three kids from his will

Three of Glen Campbell's children have been left out of the country icon's will.

The Rhinestone Cowboy hitmaker, who died in August (17) after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's disease, fathered eight kids during his lifetime, but paperwork filed in a Nashville, Tennessee probate court has revealed daughter Kelli and sons William Travis and Wesley Kane, from his second marriage to Billie Jean Nunley, will not receive anything directly from his estate.

The 13-page will, which Campbell signed in September, 2006, names his widow Kim Campbell as the estate executor, placing her in charge of his fortune, estimated to be around $50 million (£37 million), reports The Tennessean.

According to the documents, the three kids have also been cut out of benefiting from a related trust for the late musician's family.

A hearing to examine the terms of the will is set to take place on 18 January (18).

Campbell wed Nunley in 1959, but their union ended in divorce in 1976.

He was also married to first wife Diane Kirk, the mother of his eldest child, Debby, and he later wed Sarah Barg in 1976. They became parents to son Dillon, but parted ways in 1980.

Kim became Glen's fourth wife in 1982, and they welcomed sons Cal and Shannon, and singer daughter Ashley.

If the news of the will sparks a family feud, it won't be the Campbells' first.

Kim fell out with her stepchildren Debby and Travis in 2015, after they claimed she had "secluded" the ailing star and prevented them from "participating" in decisions about their father's medical care.

They launched legal action, and subsequently won unrestricted access to visit their dad, who had been moved into a care home.

The court battle inspired Governor Bill Haslam to sign the Campbell/Falk Act in 2016. The legislation, named after the country music icon and actor Peter Falk, restricts conservators from blocking a person battling dementia or other disabilities from interacting with their loved ones.