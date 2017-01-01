NEWS Selena Gomez: 'The Weeknd and I ended romance as great friends' Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez has opened up about her break-up with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, insisting they have agreed to remain friends.



The two singers dated from January until October (17), when they decided a lasting romance wasn't meant to be.



But Selena tells Billboard she'll always cherish the time she spent as the Starboy hitmaker's girlfriend, and even though he has stopped following her on social media, she insists they will always have a special connection.



"Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship," she says. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring (for each other), and that was pretty remarkable for me."



Selena appears to have reunited with another ex, Justin Bieber, since splitting from his fellow Canadian - the two former lovers have been spotted spending time together around Los Angeles in recent weeks and were spotted kissing at an ice hockey game on 15 November (17).



The stars have yet to comment on their rekindled romance, but their public display of affection came days after a source told People.com Justin and Selena are keen to keep their blossoming love under wraps.



"They are great and very happy," the insider said. "It just got too crazy last week with all the attention (on the pair hanging out again)... He didn't like the chaos."



The Weeknd, meanwhile, also appears to have moved on. He was recently spotted leaving his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid's New York apartment building, while he also enjoyed dinner with Katy Perry last week (ends24Nov17).

