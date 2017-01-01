Jennifer Hudson gives ex two weeks to pack up and leave their home

Jennifer Hudson's ex has been given two weeks to get his belongings out of the couple's former home.

David Otunga has been told he must vacate the Illinois pad by 11 December (17) in the latest legal documents obtained in the pair's messy split.

Hudson has been granted exclusive possession of the property because she is the sole owner, according to The Blast, and after voluntarily dropping a restraining order against her ex-fiancee, she has now agreed to give him time to pack up his stuff.

The singer has also agreed to name Otunga as the primary caregiver for their eight-year-old son, David Jr., as part of a temporary custody deal.

She initially filed court papers accusing her ex of displaying "aggressive, threatening and harassing behaviour" towards the Oscar winner - allegations David vehemently denied.

The two parties have since chosen to try and make the split as amicable as possible for the sake of their only child, with Jennifer giving David permission to spend America's Thanksgiving holiday (23Nov17) with their boy last week.

At the time, the order of protection was still in place, forbidding David from spending time alone with their kid without Jennifer's written approval.

However, the star chose to drop the restraining order during a Chicago, Illinois court hearing on Monday (27Nov17), amid claims suggesting her ex had agreed never to return to the family home.

During the hearing, their lawyers also reportedly revealed the former couple had reached temporary terms regarding the care of its child, making David the primary custodial parent.

Jennifer and David became engaged in September, 2008, after less than a year of dating, and they welcomed their son in August, 2009.