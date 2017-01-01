Aaron Carter facing charges over DUI arrest

Aaron Carter has been formally charged with driving under the influence following an arrest in Georgia earlier this year (17).

The singer was detained on charges of DUI and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in July. He was hit with charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and drug related objects and DUI refusal after he reportedly failed to take a breathalyser test at the scene in early November, according to TMZ.

It is unclear when the singer will have to appear in court.

News of the charges comes days after the 29-year-old completed a two-month stint in rehab to work on his "overall wellness". He first entered a health and wellness facility at the end of September, but left just two weeks later to take care of "several legal and personal matters".

He returned to the centre and earlier this week (ends01Dec17), it was reported he had left and is focusing on his music.

On Wednesday (29Nov17), he shared a picture of himself in a recording studio with a caption reading, "Focused".

It has been a rough year for Carter, who confessed to addictions to prescription painkillers and cosmetic surgery during an appearance on U.S. TV show The Doctors this summer.

Before his rehab stint, police also reportedly paid a visit to Carter's St. Petersburg, Florida home in response to a call to check on his welfare, but the singer seemed to be fine and no further action was taken.

The singer, who recently 'came out' as bisexual, also broke his nose in a car accident near his house in September, days after allegedly becoming the victim of harassment and an attempted burglary.