Kelly Clarkson's husband gatecrashes her Carpool Karaoke appearance

Kelly Clarkson's husband Brandon Blackstock gatecrashed her Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden for a romantic backseat date.

The 35-year-old singer appeared on the chat show host's famous segment, which involves him driving around Los Angeles with various celebrities while signing along to top tunes.

After Kelly belted out some of her biggest hits, including Because of You and Since U Been Gone, James asked the American Idol winner whether she spends much time with her spouse Brandon, who is also her manager, amid her busy schedule.

"It's difficult because I work a lot and I'm a mom but we try," she explained, with the British star responding with, "I feel like you need to reconnect somehow."

Picking up on what appeared to be a plan, Kelly quizzed, "Did my husband talk to you? Is this an intervention?"

After James informed her he wanted to plan a date for the couple, he pulled the car over to where Brandon was waiting and, complete with a small white table, strawberries covered in chocolate, flute glasses of sparkling apple juice and a violinist, the pair began their romantic time together.

But Brandon quickly ruined the atmosphere by jokingly commenting, "I feel like we're making a porn... There's a lot of cameras."

"Did you just say you feel like we're making porn? That is not the romantic thing to say Brandon," James laughed, suggesting they start things again, so the two began exchanging normal conversation about their day-to-day business, including a "report from the farm".

"Way to go keep the romance alive," James chuckled.

Kelly and Brandon tied the knot in 2013, and welcomed daughter River Rose the year after and little boy Remington in April 2016.