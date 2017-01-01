Liam Gallagher to be honoured with NME's Godlike Genius award

Liam Gallagher is to be honoured with NME magazine's Godlike Genius award next year (18).

Editors at the British music publication give out the award to an iconic rock act at their annual prize-giving, with previous honourees including Coldplay, Blondie, Dave Grohl, Paul Weller, and Liam's estranged brother Noel.

Next February (18) the former Oasis frontman, 45, will collect the prize at the ceremony at London's O2 Brixton Academy venue.

Explaining the decision to choose Liam as next year's winner, NME's editor in Chief Mike Williams said: "Every once in a while you're faced with a decision that you might call a total no-brainer. Giving Liam Gallagher the 2018 Godlike Genius award falls into that category."

Williams went on to pay tribute to the Supersonic singer's brash attitude and rock credentials, saying, "Through his history, the tunes, the swagger and the sense of humour, Liam is one of the most iconic rock stars of all time.

"He's a frontman who knows the job description - look cool, belt it out, be totally Godlike - and I can't wait to see him take his rightful place on the throne in Brixton in February."

2017 has been a great year for the rocker, as he released his debut solo album, As You Were, last month (Oct17). It topped the U.K. charts and is one of Britain's biggest selling records of the year.

The chances of Liam and Noel, who disbanded Oasis in 2009, patching up their differences and reforming the band have diminished however, as the siblings have engaged in a bitter war of words in the press and on social media.

Noel has since blamed his brother's antics on Twitter for encouraging abuse towards him and his family.

Ruling out any Oasis reunion, he told BBC Radio 4: "People are coming after my family and one particular person has legitimised it, and for that reason, you've seen the last of Oasis."