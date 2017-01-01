Country star Coy Bowles' wife expecting again

Zac Brown Band star Coy Bowles is set to become a father for a second time.

The country artist's wife, Kylie, is pregnant with another daughter, a little sister for their 13-month-old girl Hattie.

"You think you have the most amazing life by having your dreams come true as a musician and marrying the woman of your dreams," Coy tells People.com, "but then you add a lil' baby girl, our daughter Hattie Bowles, to the mix, and it's like you've never really lived and loved until she was here."

He adds, "I can't wait to have it happen again with baby girl number two. The whole family is super excited."

The new addition to the Bowles clan is due in the spring (18), but in the meantime, the star will be keeping busy promoting his fourth children's book, Behind the Little Red Door.

Coy has partnered with state education officials at Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning to distribute 84,000 copies of the new release to schools across the state to mark the 25th anniversary of their free pre-kindergarten programme.

"Knowing that my kids will be going to school in Georgia makes the picture book that I'm doing for the 25th birthday celebration of this amazing Pre-K program so special and rewarding," he gushes.

"Teachers work so hard, and my goal was to give back to the educational community and this wonderful program. Behind the Little Red Door will be given out to 84,000 kids... I can't wait for them to read it."

Coy previously launched himself as an author in 2012 with the release of Amy Giggles: Laugh Out Loud, an anti-bullying story to promote self-empowerment and build confidence within youngsters.