Sean 'Diddy' Combs offers to pick new name for keen fan

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has offered to pick a new name for a keen fan as part of a charitable effort.

The hip-hop mogul made an appearance on a special episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! dedicated to promoting HIV/AIDS awareness charity (RED) on Tuesday night (28Nov17), and encouraged people to donate to his Omaze page in support of the organisation.

For his part, Diddy is offering a fan the chance to be on the set of his new reality TV show The Four: Battle for Stardom, as well as the opportunity to have a custom moniker of his choosing.

"I'm offering two things. The first thing is to come and spend the day with me on my new television show The Four, with Fergie, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk," he said. "The second thing is, I'm going to change your name. Yes."

U2 star Bono, who co-founded (RED), also stepped out to raise awareness for the cause and fundraisers. The singer is offering fans the opportunity to play a game of miniature golf with him and his bandmates via Omaze, and said that every little bit counts when it comes to the fight against the disease in eight African countries.

"There are still 400 babies born today who need not be born with the virus, who were given it from the mother in utero. We know how to fix this, we know how to stop this and we're going to stop this by 2020 if we keep going," he shared.

In addition to promoting (RED) causes, Bono also performed a rendition of One for My Baby with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, which featured a cameo appearance from Sean Penn, while the show concluded with a performance of a song We're Going to Hell, with Bono, Kristen Bell, Bryan Cranston, DJ Khaled, Rita Wilson and Ashton Kutcher all singing.