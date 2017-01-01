Q-Tip launches rant over A Tribe Called Quest's Grammys snub

A Tribe Called Quest star Q-Tip launched a foul-mouthed rant on his social media pages on Tuesday (28Nov17) after learning that the group had been snubbed from the Grammy Awards nominations.

The hip-hop collective earned four nominations for the awards over the years, but were noticeably absent from the most recent list. And in several videos posted on his Instagram page, Q-Tip didn't hold back as he slammed the organisation for not recognising their album We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service - their last-ever album which they recorded following member Phife Dawg's death in March 2016.

Alongside a Twitter message which read "F**k da Grammys", Q-Tip shared a link to his first Instagram video, in which he ranted: "Y'all think it's a caveat because a white man wasn't nominated in no major categories and s**t? We were the most black cultured group out. That's all we stood on, that's all we represented. This f**king album that we just put out, this last Tribe album, it stands with everybody's s**t that's up there. I don't give a f**k. Respect to everybody who is nominated and all that, but whatever, I’m speaking for mine."

A second video saw Q-Tip taking aim at the voting committee, referencing the fact that A Tribe Called Quest performed at the 2017 ceremony and still haven't received any recognition.

"I'm sick of y'all Grammy n***as, man," he continued. "Brought us out last year to perform and s**t and y'all don't give us no f**king nominations? What happened? And we don't get s**t, for that album? For that album? I'm tired of biting my tongue all the f**king time and being all nice and s**t. I'm gonna say this s**t that n***as saying all the time and nobody's f**king saying it."

We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service featured guest appearances from stars including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Andre 3000 among others. It topped the Billboard 200 chart after selling 135,000 records and was well-received by critics and fans alike.